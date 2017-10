AUSTIN (KXAN) — Residents of a southeast Austin apartment building were evacuated Monday evening after a fire broke out on the first floor.

The Austin Fire Department was called to 2425 Elmont Dr., near South Pleasant Valley Road and East Riverside Drive, at 7:26 p.m.

AFD said the fire has been put out and no injuries have been reported. The fire was confined to only one apartment.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire.