MLB releases excused from work note after Astros win

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nail-biter doesn’t even cover it. The Houston Astros pulled out a win after more than 5 hours on the field, allowing their fans to breathe a shaky sigh of relief. And with the game finishing after midnight here, Major League Baseball posted a written excuse on Twitter, jokingly giving fans an official reason for missing school or work.

“Please excuse ____ from work/school/general activities on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, as he/she/they are emotionally recovering from Game 5 of the World Series,” MLB tweeted.

The Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 10-inning game with a walk-off single to win 13-12. This gives them a 3-2 series lead, meaning they need just one more win to capture the city’s first World Series.

Game 6 is Tuesday night at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Other fans and players expressed their shock and awe at the win Sunday night. Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt tweeted “This game is insane.”

This game is insane. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 30, 2017

Justin Verlander probably summed it up best, tweeting a purported before and after picture of him playing the game — with the after altered to make him look like an old man.

“OMG!!! what a crazy game!!! took 40ish years off my life,” the Astros pitcher tweeted.

Here's a #beforeandafter photo of me from that game. OMG!!!! what a crazy game!!! Took 40ish years off my life. … https://t.co/MXwr1GYMfe pic.twitter.com/n9la2icCSA — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 30, 2017