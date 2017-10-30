MLB releases excused from work note after Astros win

By Published: Updated:
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Jose Altuve #27 and Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros celebrate after a two-run home run by Carlos Correa #1 (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Jose Altuve #27 and Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros celebrate after a two-run home run by Carlos Correa #1 (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nail-biter doesn’t even cover it. The Houston Astros pulled out a win after more than 5 hours on the field, allowing their fans to breathe a shaky sigh of relief. And with the game finishing after midnight here, Major League Baseball posted a written excuse on Twitter, jokingly giving fans an official reason for missing school or work.

 

“Please excuse ____ from work/school/general activities on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, as he/she/they are emotionally recovering from Game 5 of the World Series,” MLB tweeted.

The Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 10-inning game with a walk-off single to win 13-12. This gives them a 3-2 series lead, meaning they need just one more win to capture the city’s first World Series.

Game 6 is Tuesday night at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Other fans and players expressed their shock and awe at the win Sunday night. Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt tweeted “This game is insane.”

Justin Verlander probably summed it up best, tweeting a purported before and after picture of him playing the game — with the after altered to make him look like an old man.

“OMG!!! what a crazy game!!! took 40ish years off my life,” the Astros pitcher tweeted.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s