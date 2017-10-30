Less lethal means to control coyotes being considered in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners are weighing their options for how to control the coyote population outside city limits.

For the last 12 years the county has contracted with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services division, which uses traps and poison to keep the animals away from people and pets. Animal activists want commissioners to drop that agency and instead contract with the City of Austin, which prefers to use less lethal means to keep coyotes at bay.

At their meeting at the beginning of the month, commissioners agreed to look into it, extending the current contract with Texas Wildlife Services through late December while they do. At issue for county leaders are both the cost of services and the means by which each agency deals with coyotes.

The Austin Animal Center prefers a method called hazing, which is meant to convince coyotes they should be scared of humans if they’ve become too comfortable around people. Mark Sloat, program manager at the center, said using an air horn, whistle or rocks in an aluminum can when you see a coyote near your property at unusual times should convince the animals to stay away.

The city’s coyote management policy, adopted in 2014, provides for the killing of coyotes only if an attack or other incident has occurred and city staff can identify the animal or group of animals responsible.

It’s a policy that Erin Schwanitz appreciates. She lives in south Austin, and the natural environment is one of the reasons she settled there to raise a family.

“We get a lot of blue jays, a lot of cardinals,” she said. “A lot of coyotes.”

Chris Davis is LIVE on KXAN News Today with details of the different ways individuals and the county can control coyotes.

“The coyotes actually are from the south and southwest,” Sloat said. “This is where they originated, so they’ve been here longer than we have.”

Sloat said killing coyotes doesn’t have much of an effect because the animals are territorial. If one dies, another coyote takes its place, one that doesn’t have the same aversion to humans the previous coyote might have built up, Sloat said.

“It’s like mice and rats,” he said. “You can’t kill enough of them.”

TWS and the people who support the agency’s plan disagree. Tanya Espinosa, a public affairs specialist for the USDA, said most of their work — as much as 90-95 percent — is education, including teaching people how to avoid contact with coyotes. People living near coyotes shouldn’t leave pets or children unattended, she said, and shouldn’t leave pet food out overnight.

In cases where they believe people or pets are threatened, Espinosa said, the agency will kill the coyotes with a variety of means, including traps and bait devices that spray the animals with deadly cyanide.

In 2016, TWS killed 76,963 coyotes in the state of Texas, according to USDA figures. Close to 19,000 of them died in traps or snares, and 12,511 were killed using the M-44 cyanide devices that are designed to be triggered only by animals large enough to apply a certain amount of force to the bait, like coyotes.

The advocates asking the county to change contractors say the traps and poison are also harming cats and dogs. Espinosa said the agency doesn’t put cyanide devices where they believe other animals might trigger them, like a crowded subdivision. USDA numbers show in all of last year, the devices killed 15 domestic animals, including livestock, in all of Texas.

People who support the current contract with TWS say it comes down to safety of the population at large. Coyotes sometimes go after livestock, and supporters say they’ve seen an uptick in the number of people who are losing cats and dogs to the animals.

They worry it’s just a matter of time before a coyote is bold enough to grab a child.

Michael Fossman, who said he lives in south Austin, told commissioners at the meeting in early October he’s seen a lot of missing pet flyers being posted in his neighborhood lately, some with rewards in the hundreds of dollars.

“That shows you how much people like and love their pets,” he said, “and also speaks to how people would feel if their children or themselves were attacked by a coyote.”

Fossman asked the commissioners to renew the contract with TWS.

If someone were attacked, Schwanitz said, “maybe that would be a different story.” Until she feels an actual threat from the coyotes, she’s happy to coexist and support the city’s non-lethal methods.

“If you can do it in a nonviolent way,” she said, “I think that’s the best way.”

Commissioners will decide in the coming weeks what they’re going to do. Precinct four commissioner Margaret Gomez told KXAN she believes the county will switch contracts and go with city services; Gerald Daugherty, commissioner for precinct three, was less certain and said the court is weighing its options.