Hurricane Harvey rescue dogs up for adoption in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Weeks after Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston-area, people are still searching for their lost furry family members.

Cypress Creek Pet Care in Cedar Park took in 26 dogs from Houston SPCA, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “Our staff really came together and it’s been quite a labor of love,” said Dr. Susan Hopper, medical director at Cypress Creek Pet Care.



The hospital worked with Houston SPCA to reunite two of the dogs they housed with their families. But after waiting 45 days for more owners to claim their pets, Cypress Creek Pet Care is ready to connect the rest of the dogs with new families in Central Texas.

Nine dogs still don’t have a prospective home. The remaining 15 dogs at Cypress Creek have tentatively been claimed, with people filling out adoption applications. If the dogs don’t get adopted soon, they’ll be sent back to Houston SPCA.

“We would really like to find them homes up here because we realize there are still hundreds of dogs in the Houston area that need homes, and we probably have a better chance of finding them,” said Hopper.

A book with pictures of the pups and their personality traits is making for an easier match-making process. “Do they like other dogs and can they be left alone with a toy or will they maybe chew up the toy,” explains Hopper. “To see people adopt a dog that otherwise wouldn’t have found a home, it’s a great feeling.”

Cypress Creek Pet Care is asking for a $50 donation to adopt a Harvey dog. Proceeds will go to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation for other facilities that need financial help.

Cypress Creek Pet Care is applying for a grant through the TVMA, Texas Veterinary Medical Association, to replenish some of the hospital’s costs for taking care of the dogs, like medications and medical treatments.

The dogs at Cypress Creek Pet Care are just a handful of the animals the Houston SPCA took care of after Harvey hit. The organization says they took in 2,500 animals after the storm, including dogs, cats, livestock and wildlife. They rescued 1,200 dogs and cats alone, and reunited 300 pets with their owners.

If you’re interested in adopting a dog from Cypress Creek Pet Care, contact the hospital at (512) 331-8555 for more information.