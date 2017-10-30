One dead after Halloween party shooting, suspect dressed as Santa identified

Related Coverage Suspect dressed as Santa Claus allegedly shot four people at Halloween party

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Sunday Halloween party that ended with a shooting left one man dead and three others injured, according to the Austin Police Department. A person calling 911 said the suspect was dressed as Santa Claus.

Randall Gaston Jones, 32, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault on date/family/household member with a weapon. Travis County Jail records show he was booked a few hours after the shooting occurred.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:12 a.m. on the 5500 block of Avenue F near East Koenig Lane. Jones was found at a neighbor’s home less than a block away from where the shooting happened. According to police he told the neighbor an altercation had occurred at his home and that he would surrender to authorities.

“Jones placed a black semi-automatic on the neighbor’s ‘Welcome’ mat and waited for police to arrive,” a APD press release stated.

Michael McCloskey, 37, died Sunday afternoon. Two women were taken to the hospital and one was treated at the scene according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

When KXAN returned to the scene Monday morning, Halloween decorations can still be seen in the home’s front yard.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Brittany Glas looks into the investigation and what might have led up to the shooting.