Former Trump campaign chairman surrenders to FBI

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN/NBC/CNN) — A federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first criminal charges in the special counsel’s investigation into alleged Russian election interference, two sources told NBC News. It marks a significant milestone in an inquiry that has roiled Donald Trump’s presidency.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort turned himself in Monday to Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to CNN. Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation into alleged Russia interference in the 2016 election.

Manafort’s former business associate Rick Gates has also been indicted.

Manafort’s 2014 consulting work for the Ukrainian government and his work for the Trump campaign made him a key player in the Russia investigation.

President Trump and his administration denied any wrongdoing.