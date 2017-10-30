Former Trump campaign chairman surrenders to FBI

Paul Manafort, Rick Gates
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left. Robert Muller, the special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia’s government has taken over a separate criminal probe involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and may expand his inquiry to investigate the roles of the attorney general and deputy attorney general in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, The Associated Press has learned.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN/NBC/CNN) —  A federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first criminal charges in the special counsel’s investigation into alleged Russian election interference, two sources told NBC News. It marks a significant milestone in an inquiry that has roiled Donald Trump’s presidency.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort turned himself in Monday to Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to CNN. Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation into alleged Russia interference in the 2016 election.

Manafort’s former business associate Rick Gates has also been indicted.

Manafort’s 2014 consulting work for the Ukrainian government and his work for the Trump campaign made him a key player in the Russia investigation.

President Trump and his administration denied any wrongdoing.

 

