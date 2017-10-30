Demi Lovato dresses like Selena for Halloween

Selena as seen in a rare video recovered in a donation to the Smithsonian. (National Museum of American History Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Singer Demi Lovato channeled the lateTejano Queen Selena Quintanilla in a Halloween outfit this year.

Lovato wore an iconic maroon jump suit, and shared photos and videos on Snapchat with her fans. Many of them posted on Twitter about how much they loved her costume.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, Demi Lovato and Selena Quintanilla are related and y’all can’t tell me otherwise,” Twitter user @ruinthejonas wrote.

Recently, Quintanilla was honored with a Google Doodle. On Nov. 3, she will also receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late singer released her first album, “Selena” on October 17, 1989.

