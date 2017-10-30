Demi Lovato dresses like Selena for Halloween

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Singer Demi Lovato channeled the lateTejano Queen Selena Quintanilla in a Halloween outfit this year.

Lovato wore an iconic maroon jump suit, and shared photos and videos on Snapchat with her fans. Many of them posted on Twitter about how much they loved her costume.

Demi Lovato dressed as the ONE AND ONLY Selena and I’m living for it🙀😻💕 pic.twitter.com/LoaHsPAus4 — Nancy Q. (@simplynancyyy_) October 30, 2017

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, Demi Lovato and Selena Quintanilla are related and y’all can’t tell me otherwise,” Twitter user @ruinthejonas wrote.

I've said it once and I'll say it again, Demi Lovato and Selena Quintanilla are related and y'all can't tell me other wise. pic.twitter.com/4LD9PNxqVl — ‏ً (@ruinthejonas) October 29, 2017

Recently, Quintanilla was honored with a Google Doodle. On Nov. 3, she will also receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late singer released her first album, “Selena” on October 17, 1989.