Bexar Co. official ‘surprised’ by Columbus Crew decision to explore Austin move

SAN ANTONIO (WCMH/KXAN) — A letter from the county judge in San Antonio says the University of Texas has agreed to host Columbus Crew SC games if the team relocates to Austin.

In a letter obtained by WCMH reporter Dan Pearlman, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says to Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber that there are reports that Crew SC owner Anthony Precourt and the University of Texas have already reached an agreement for the club to use the school’s facilities in 2019, if the team moves to Austin.

A spokesperson for the university tells KXAN they “do not have an agreement with the Columbus Crew or Anthony Precourt.”

Dated Oct. 27, Wolff wrote the letter to Garber to clarify the city of San Antonio’s standing as a potential site for an MLS team. Wolff says San Antonio purchased Toyota Field at the encouragement of MLS President Mark Abbott in order to clear the path for an expansion team to come to the city. Wolff says when he met with Abbott in November of 2015, Abbott told them MLS would “not establish franchises in both Austin and San Antonio.”

When news broke that Columbus Crew was considering Austin, Wolff wrote Garber “enthusiastically supported” the relocation which came “as a complete surprise” to the city of San Antonio and Bexar County.

Major League Soccer said, while it’s still reviewing Wolff’s letter, “We strongly disagree with Judge Wolff’s assertion that we misled either him or any public official about the prospects for San Antonio acquiring an MLS expansion team.”

When KXAN’s Roger Wallace spoke to Precourt when he came to Austin a few weeks ago, Precourt said they’ve only had “introductory discussions” with UT. When asked about the San Antonio situation, Precourt would only say “no comment.”

Wolff states in the letter, “It has been widely reported that Mr. Precourt, whom you appointed to the Major League Soccer expansion selection committee, obtained a legal right to relocate the Columbus Crew to Austin when he purchased the franchise in 2013. If these reports are accurate, this presents a clear conflict of interest. Had Bexar County officials been aware of such a right, we would not have invested in Toyota Field.”

Wolff then explains that he is still committed to bring an MLS team to San Antonio, however, the latest information has him questioning the process. Wolff has asked the Bexar County Criminal District Attorney to investigate the matter.

Precourt announced Oct. 17 that the Crew SC would possibly relocate to Austin after attendance concerns in Columbus.

Austin’s Mayor Pro Tem, Kathie Tovo, is sponsoring a resolution to ask the city manager to determine which publicly owned lands could house a soccer stadium. The proposal will be on the city council’s agenda on Nov. 9, when a vote is also possible.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, MLS2ATX is hosting an event at Black Sheep Lodge, 2108 S. Lamar Blvd., from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., for supporters and community members who are interested in learning more about the possibility of a MLS team coming to Austin. Dave Greeley, president of Precourt Sports Ventures, which owns the Columbus Crew, will be on hand to discuss their interest in Austin.

With additional reporting by the WCMH Staff.