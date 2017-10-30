‘America is a white nation’ banner draped at Texas State’s Alkek Library

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A banner that read “America is a white nation” was draped over the Alkek Library at Texas State University Monday morning.

University officials say the banner was discovered around 7 a.m. and immediately removed. The banner also had a website http://www.bloodandsoil.org listed but the site does not load when you try to access it.

On Oct. 20, the school also discovered fliers promoting white supremacy posted at various buildings throughout campus. The school can’t say if the same individuals are responsible for both.

University police are currently investigating but a university spokesperson says a group called “National Calling” is taking responsibility for the banner.

Hey @alkeklibrary you might wanna get to this ASAP pic.twitter.com/oIh9HdsGYk — Kaliegh (@kalieghbnk) October 30, 2017