After east Austin mural ‘whitewashed,’ community gets first look at new design

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Months after an east Austin mural depicting black cultural icons was painted over with white paint by a new property owner, community frustration over the loss of the mural is fueling a new type of artwork there.

When boutique store Las Cruxes moved into the location on 12th and Chicon streets, a mural depicting the likes of James Brown, Michael Jackson, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Bob Marley and Tupac Shakur was painted over in white paint. The mural had been there since 2013, and the artist, Chris Rogers, was only notified after it had been painted over.

Many spoke out in community meetings about this incident because they felt it added insult to injury in east Austin, which has a historically black community feeling increasingly priced out.

Las Cruxes charged Austin non-profit Six Square with coming up with a new design for the space, and they are hosting a community meeting Monday night to show the first renderings for new designs to go on that wall.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard will give you a look at the new designs and what east Austin community members say it shows about their vision for the area’s future.