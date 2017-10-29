New Austin Central Library defaced by graffiti

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just hours after its grand opening, officials with the Austin Police Department and Austin Public Library are trying to find who sprayed foul language overnight Sunday on two sides of the city’s brand new central library.

According to Austin Public Library officials, security found the obscenity sprayed multiple times across seven windows on the north and east side of the complex. Library staff cleaned the majority of the graffiti in time for the library’s noon opening.

People walking nearby were shocked to see the graffiti. “What would bring someone to put this message out there in such a prominent place,” Austinite Stephen Torrence said. “I imagine they’re going through a lot right now.”

Library security officers will be working with APD to identify suspects by checking footage from library security cameras.

“I’m glad it rubs off easy,” Torrence said.