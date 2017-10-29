Motorcycle driver dies at hospital after east Austin crash

By Published: Updated:
FILE: police lights. (KXAN)
FILE: police lights. (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man died after his motorcycle and another vehicle crashed into each other in east Austin Sunday evening, said the Austin Police Department.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Comal and East Seventh streets, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics transported the motorcycle driver to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATC EMS said. Police said he later succumbed to those injuries and died at the hospital.

Austin Police are continuing to investigate.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s