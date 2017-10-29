Motorcycle driver dies at hospital after east Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man died after his motorcycle and another vehicle crashed into each other in east Austin Sunday evening, said the Austin Police Department.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Comal and East Seventh streets, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics transported the motorcycle driver to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATC EMS said. Police said he later succumbed to those injuries and died at the hospital.

Austin Police are continuing to investigate.