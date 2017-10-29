Man shot through wall of Dripping Springs hotel room

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A 54-year-old man is in custody after firing a gun at the Outpost Hotel in Dripping Springs on Sunday morning, said the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

After the suspect, identified as William Frame, fired a gun, the bullet traveled through his hotel wall and struck a man staying in an adjacent room, HCSO said.

A hotel employee called 911 at 8:58 a.m., and when deputies arrived, they found the 35-year-old victim suffering from a non-penetrating gunshot wound to his leg, the sheriff’s office said. He was treated and released at the scene.

Deputies arrested Frame for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Second Degree Felony, according to court documents. Frame was booked into the the Hays County Jail.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.