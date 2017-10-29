Man shot through wall of Dripping Springs hotel room

Ashley Tsao Published: Updated:
William Frame, 54. (Photo courtesy Hays County Sheriff's Office)
William Frame, 54. (Photo courtesy Hays County Sheriff's Office)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A 54-year-old man is in custody after firing a gun at the Outpost Hotel in Dripping Springs on Sunday morning, said the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

After the suspect, identified as William Frame, fired a gun, the bullet traveled through his hotel wall and struck a man staying in an adjacent room, HCSO said.

A hotel employee called 911 at 8:58 a.m., and when deputies arrived, they found the 35-year-old victim suffering from a non-penetrating gunshot wound to his leg, the sheriff’s office said. He was treated and released at the scene.

Deputies arrested Frame for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Second Degree Felony, according to court documents. Frame was booked into the the Hays County Jail.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s