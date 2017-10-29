Low turnout for Travis County early voting in November election thus far

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first week of early voting for the November election season is rounding out.

According to numbers from the Travis County Clerk’s Office, 15,534 people participated in the early voting process. That is only 2.14 percent of the total registered voters in the county.

The most recent data shows most voters (13,256) visited one of the 23 early voting locations to cast their ballot. More than 2,000 people also voted at a mobile voting location

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 3. To find out what is on your ballot, check here. The bulk of the items that you’ll be voting on are bond elections as well as statewide constitutional amendments. Learn more about them here.

What You Need to Vote

To cast a ballot in person in Texas, you’ll need to present one of the following approved forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) issued by DPS

U.S. Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

If you don’t have any of the listed IDs, you can (1) sign a sworn statement at the polls that there is a reason why you don’t have any of the IDs listed above, and (2) bring one of the following:

Valid voter registration certificate

Certified birth certificate

Current utility bill

Government check

Paystub or bank statement that includes your name and address

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph).