Hundreds walk in Round Rock to help end multiple sclerosis

KXAN Staff Published:
Walk MS Austin 2017 at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock. (KXAN Photo: Kyle Kovilaritch)
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – More than 600 people laced up their tennis shoes to help end multiple sclerosis Sunday morning during the Walk MS Austin 2017 at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Every dollar raised from the event will go toward helping to find a cure for the disease.

“We’re going to end MS within our lifetime,” said Leila Elfar, manager of the walk. “And it’s bringing that awareness and showing people that together we’re so much stronger when we join forces.”

About 2.5 million people around the world are living with multiple sclerosis, a disease that impacts the central nervous system.

