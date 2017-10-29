Fatal crash causes major backups on Interstate 35 in San Marcos

By Published:
San Marcos Police Department. (KXAN File Photo)
San Marcos Police Department. (KXAN File Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – One person died and two people were transported to the hospital in a crash that snarled traffic on Interstate 35 in San Marcos for more than three hours Sunday evening, said the San Marcos Police Department.

San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp sent a tweet about the crash just after 5:30 p.m. advising drivers that Interstate 35 was heavily congested and to consider alternate routes.

Another tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation said the collision was on southbound I-35 at River Ridge Parkway.

Chief Stapp tweeted that I-35 finally was back open at about 8:30 p.m.

A police department spokesperson did not know how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how serious the injuries were of the two people who were taken to hospitals.

The San Marcos Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.

