Cowboys win in Washington

Washington, D.C. — (KXAN) On a rainy day in Washington, D.C. the Dallas Cowboys turned over the ball on their first possession against Washington and then they turned the tables on the Redskins on their way to a 33-19 win at Fed Ex Field. After falling behind 3-0 following a Ezekiel Elliott fumble, the Cowboys grabbed a 7-3 on Elliott’s 3rd touchdown of the season. Washington took the lead back but when former Texas Longhorn Nick Rose had his field goal attempt blocked by Tyrone Crawford it set up Elliott’s second touchdown. Instead of the Redskins leading 16-7, the Cowboys grabbed a 14-13 lead. Washington fumbled twice in the 3rd quarter leading to a pair of Mike Nugent field goals. Washington had one final chance down 26-19 when Byron Jones intercepted a tipped Kirk Cousins pass and took it in for the clinching touchdown.

Elliott finished the game with 150 yards rushing and the two touchdowns.

The Cowboys improve to 4-3 and are back home next Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.