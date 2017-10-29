City to clean graffiti from Pfluger Bridge this week

Pedestrians walk across the Pfluger Bridge on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. City workers will be removing graffiti from it this week. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge over Lady Bird Lake just east of the Lamar Boulevard Bridge is getting a little TLC.

Crews from the Austin Transportation Department and the Public Works Department will work to scrub graffiti off of the bridge starting at 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The work is expected to last five nights and will include road closures and detours in the area from midnight to 6 a.m. daily.

The estimated cost for traffic control is $5,780, according to a City of Austin memo. Additional costs include paying for eight workers, two bucket trucks, cleaning materials, matching paint and anti-graffiti coating.

For more information about the city’s efforts to remove graffiti or to report graffiti, visit http://austintexas.gov/graffiti

