APD: 3 people shot at Central Austin party

FILE - Austin Police Department APD Logo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a suspect is in custody after three people were shot at a party Sunday morning in Central Austin.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Avenue F, near East Koenig Lane.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, 3 people were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The first patient, a man in his 20s, has critical potentially life-threatening injuries. The second patient, a woman in her 30s, has serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. The third patient, a woman in her 30s, has critical life-threatening injuries.

APD will update the media at 8 a.m. Stay with KXAN News Today and KXAN.com for further updates.

