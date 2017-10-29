AIDS Walk Austin marks 30 years of raising awareness

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Republic Square filled with hundreds of people Sunday afternoon for the 30th annual AIDS Walk Austin.

Money raised by the event goes to 10 Central Texas-area clinics that focus on HIV-related care and prevention for Central Texans.

A big goal of the annual walk is to raise awareness about the resources for those living with HIV and AIDS.

“You don’t have to go through any kind of isolation or fear after becoming positive,” said Taylor Stockett, communications coordinator for AIDS Services of Austin. “In Austin, you have a support network.”

The event raised $184,404 from more than 1,300 donations, according to its website.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s