AIDS Walk Austin marks 30 years of raising awareness

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Republic Square filled with hundreds of people Sunday afternoon for the 30th annual AIDS Walk Austin.

Money raised by the event goes to 10 Central Texas-area clinics that focus on HIV-related care and prevention for Central Texans.

A big goal of the annual walk is to raise awareness about the resources for those living with HIV and AIDS.

“You don’t have to go through any kind of isolation or fear after becoming positive,” said Taylor Stockett, communications coordinator for AIDS Services of Austin. “In Austin, you have a support network.”

The event raised $184,404 from more than 1,300 donations, according to its website.