Person injured in north Austin apartment fire

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after their apartment unit burned Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Cross Creek Apartments at 1124 Rutland Dr. at 6:06 a.m.

According to AFD, the fire was knocked down by 6:18 a.m. and was put under control by 6:34 a.m. The fire did not spread to any other units in the complex. Most of those units are vacant.

AFD says the person living in the burned unit was transported after being treated by paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS.

Crews have not revealed the cause of the fire or the amount of damage to the unit.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s