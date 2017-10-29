Person injured in north Austin apartment fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after their apartment unit burned Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Cross Creek Apartments at 1124 Rutland Dr. at 6:06 a.m.

According to AFD, the fire was knocked down by 6:18 a.m. and was put under control by 6:34 a.m. The fire did not spread to any other units in the complex. Most of those units are vacant.

AFD says the person living in the burned unit was transported after being treated by paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS.

Crews have not revealed the cause of the fire or the amount of damage to the unit.