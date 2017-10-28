VIDEO: Suspect in series of car burglaries in Round Rock caught on cam

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) —

The Williamson County SO is seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining the identity of the person or persons involved in a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Teravista Subdivision, Round Rock, Texas during the early morning hours of Monday, October 23, 2017.

In one of the reported incidents, security video captured the image of a male suspect who is believed to be a white male. In an additional review it appears that the suspect or suspect arrived at the location in a vehicle, possibly a light colored 2-door sedan.

A copy of a video related to these incidents is posted to the Williamson County Crime Stoppers Website for your review.

Anyone having information as to the identity of the person or persons responsible for these criminal acts should contact the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867 or visit their website at http://www.wilcocrimetips.org.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect or suspects in these cases could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Remember, CRIME DOESN’T PAY…CRIME STOPPERS DOES!