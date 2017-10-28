‘The Outdoorsman’ set to be part of Austin Film Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Actor Brent Morin joined us on KXAN to talk about his new movie, “The Outdoorsman.”

The film follows Jason (played by Morin) who has decided to embark on a one-year retreat to the mountain. On this retreat he meets a woman who is on a journey to find herself. As Jason falls in love with her, he is at a crossroads in deciding what kind of live he wants to live.

The movie premieres Saturday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. at the State Theatre on Congress Avenue. The film will also be part of 2017 Austin Film Festival competing as part of the Comedy Vanguard category and as part of the feature competition.