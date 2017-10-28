Texas defense halts Baylor to snap skid

WACO (KXAN) — The Texas defense held Baylor to 31 rushing yards and quarterback Shane Buechele had a solid day for a 38-7 Longhorn win over the Bears.

Texas safety Deshon Elliott started the scoring with a 43 yard interception return for a touchdown. In total, Texas grabbed three turnovers off Baylor leading to 10 points.

Buechele started in place of freshman Sam Ehlinger, who didn’t make the trip to Waco due to a concussion. Buechele accounted for two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground, with 256 passing yards.

The Longhorns return to the road next week for a match up with 4th ranked TCU in Fort Worth.