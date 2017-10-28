Powerlifters compete in advance of state Special Olympics contest

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The competition was fierce Saturday at the Special Olympics regional powerlifting competition.

Nearly 40 local powerlifters — plus some teams of siblings — have been training for the last eight weeks.

They range in age from 16 to 49, and got to show off their strength in the bench press, deadlift and combo lift.

Win or lose these men and women were just happy to be there, hanging out with friends … and even offering some tips for those of you who may want to try it yourself.

“You better be good, strong, be healthy, be fast, and listen to your parents,” said powerlifter Morgan Collins. “If you do your chores, you do Special Olympics.”

There ya go … Morgan said he lifted 120 pounds Saturday. He’ll be at state, along with everyone else who competed today. That takes place in February at Round Rock High School.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s