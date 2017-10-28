New Austin Central Library celebrates grand opening

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Saturday morning, hundreds lined the streets to be among the first to get a look inside the new Austin Central Library.

It officially opened its doors the public more than 10 years after voters gave the go ahead.

The library, located at 710 W. César Chávez Street, is something those behind it say is a labor of love.

“This is a library that went and studied libraries across the world, to come up with a template for it,” said John Gillum, facilities process manager. “This is something that this part of the world has never seen before. We hope people really enjoy it. It’s just as technology rich as you can imagine.”

The library also has some new toys including virtual reality technology and a virtual petting zoo.

There are several rooms you can rent for events, like readings or even weddings.

There is underground parking. And for those who use their bicycle, there is even a valet service.