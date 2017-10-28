National Safe Haven group meets in Austin, days after baby left in dumpster

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The name of the mother who left a newborn baby in a dumpster earlier this week still has not been released, but police say she is in custody.

At last check, the baby was in fair condition and in the custody of Child Protective Services.

On Saturday, more than 25 leaders from across the country met in Austin to talk about ways to raise awareness of Safe Haven or Baby Moses laws at the first National Safe Haven Conference.

This conference had been planned for months. But as cases of infant abandonment like the one earlier this week in Austin still occcur, the group said it’s important to find ways to stop it from happening to another child.

“We have 12 different states here to unite, to establish the best practices for the Safe Haven law. So it is very important that we are all collaborating,” said Heather Burner, executive director of the National Safe Haven Alliance.

Safe Haven laws differ quite a bit from state to state. In Texas, parents can surrender an infant within 60 days.