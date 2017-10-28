Girls encouraged to ‘Invent It. Build It.’

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Society of Women Engineers hosted “Invent It. Build It.” at the Austin Convention Center on Saturday to help introduce girls in middle and high school to STEM fields.

Those who attended got a chance to see what it really looks like to become an engineer.

“It’s really important for girls to come to events like this, so they can meet women who look like them, so they can see that, ‘hey, I, too, can become an engineer someday,’” said Kate Nolan, chair of the SWE’s outreach committee.

Girls got a chance to have hands-on experience building and inventing different things, while parents and teachers were able to learn about careers, scholarships and college admissions.

