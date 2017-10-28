Firefighters put out mobile home fire in south Travis County

KXAN Staff Published:

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) – Firefighters put out a fire at a mobile home in south Travis County Saturday night, said the Austin Fire Department.

The call came in at about 10:02 p.m. for the fire in the 11000 block of Old Lockhart Road south of Slaughter Lane and north of FM 1327.

By10:25 p.m., AFD said the fire had been knocked down and was under control. No one was injured.

Travis County ESD 11 responded to the fire and the Austin Fire Department assisted.

AFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and there was no word yet on how many people were displaced.

 

