Fire engulfs building in Florence

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) – A fire completely engulfed a structure in Florence Saturday afternoon.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the fire completely shut down FM 970 just west of Old Highway 195 just after 5:30 p.m.

A caller sent photos and told KXAN that the fire was at an old cotton gin that had been converted into residential housing units. The caller also said that everyone was out of the building and unhurt.

KXAN has reached out to the Florence Volunteer Fire Department and WCSO to confirm this information and get more details.