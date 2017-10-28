FEMA holds job fair to fill Harvey relief roles

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is helping hurricane victims get back on their feet, and you might be able to lend a hand, too.

The agency held a job fair Saturday in northeast Austin. More than 300 temporary positions are up for grabs, paying between $14 to $37 an hour.

“What we like to do is get the local community involved in our operations,” said Scott Thomas, FEMA deputy federal courting officer for hurricane relief. “A lot of us that are working with FEMA are Texans. And of course we like to get even more Texans involved with the Texas recovery.”

Jobs include accountants, examiners, writers and administrative assistants.

If you didn’t make it out Saturday, the job fair will continue Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1309 Rutherford Lane in Austin.

All attendees should bring either a valid driver’s license and Social Security card or a passport. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and be able to pass a background check to be considered for employment.

If job seekers are unable to attend the job fair and would like to apply they can visit www.workintexas.com and search “FEMA” under the “search all jobs” option.