Drive-thru flu clinic making it easier to tackle flu season

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN)– Fall marks the start of the flu season and while it is difficult to predict the impact that the flu will have this year, you can help protect yourself by getting a flu shot.

Thanks to Baylor Scott and White Health, preventing the flu for you and your family has never been so easy.

Saturday, Baylor Scott and White will be hosting its first drive-through flu clinic in Round Rock. Children and adults can get their flu shots without even leaving their car.

If you have not yet gotten your shots, this is a good time to do so. according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it is best to get a flu vaccination before the end of October since it takes a couple of weeks to build immunity.

Dr. Bradley Berg- a pediatrician with Baylor Scott & White Health says it is important to get your flu shots because while in most cases having the flu is only uncomfortable, it can be deadly. He suggests that  kids as young as 6 months can get their flu shot but those at risk of developing serious complications from the flu are individuals 65 years and older. Because of the wide age range of people that can be affected by the flu, Dr. Berg says it is a great idea to pack up the entire family and pull up to the drive-through flu clinic.

The clinic will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baylor Scott and White Clinic on University Blvd. in Round Rock.

