Austin Animal Center hosts ‘Shelter Things’ adoption special

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center is hoping to capitalize on the “Stranger Things” craze as the show’s second season hits Netflix.

The animal shelter is hosting “Shelter Things,” and until Halloween, people can adopt a forever friend for just $11.

As a bonus, if you show up dressed as your favorite character from “Stranger Things,” then you’ll even get a free starter package.

Potential adopters are encouraged to come to Austin Animal Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday to Tuesday to adopt. Fees will be reduced on all pets, including cats and dogs of all sizes.

The Austin Animal Center offers free identification tags and microchips to all pet owners in Austin and Travis County to help keep pets safe and out of the animal shelter system.

If a pet goes missing, owners should visit http://www.AustinAnimalCenter.org and click the lost and found button. Owners will find a step-by-step listing of what to do to find a lost pet.

