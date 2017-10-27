Zilker Park’s Great Lawn will reopen Saturday

By Published:
Visitors head to Zilker park for the 2017 ACL Music Festival's first weekend (KXAN Photo)
Visitors head to Zilker park for the 2017 ACL Music Festival's first weekend (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now that the crowd and foot traffic from ACL Music Festival is over, Zilker Park’s Great Lawn will reopen to the public just in time for some gorgeous fall weather.

The full 46 acres of the Great Lawn will be open from Saturday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 15. After Nov. 15, that section of the park will close again to get it prepared for Trail of Lights.

Every year, the group that organizes ACL, C3, says they try to leave the park in better condition than they found it. Over the past few years, the group has donated money to improve the landscape and irrigation at Zilker.

