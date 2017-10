AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers were called to a bank robbery inside the Fiesta Mart in east Austin Friday evening.

Austin police say at 6:19. p.m. they responded to the Wells Fargo branch inside the grocery store at 3909 N. I-35 northbound service road, just south of Airport Boulevard.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police say the suspect was able to get away on foot. Officers did not immediately have a suspect description available.