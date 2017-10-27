WATCH: NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. becomes a weatherman

Related Coverage NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KXAN) — NASCAR’s most popular driver is getting himself prepared for his next job.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivered the weekend forecast at the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, N.C. alongside his favorite weatherman, Larry Sprinkle. Earnhardt Jr. says he grew up watching Sprinkle (what a great name for a meteorologist).

Earnhardt is retiring after the 2017 season and says he’s looking forward to life off the race track. And even though he did a good job on the green screen, he won’t be taking Sprinkle’s gig.

“With everything I’ve got going on in my life, my marriage, a little girl on the way, an opportunity to go into the booth next year with NBC, I’m really excited about that and I’m ready to start that new chapter,” Earnhardt says.

Earnhardt will join NBC Sports group’s NASCAR coverage in 2018.