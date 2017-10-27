WATCH: NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. becomes a weatherman

By Published:
Dale Earnhardt Jr. giving the weather forecast at WCNC in Charlotte. (WCNC)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. giving the weather forecast at WCNC in Charlotte. (WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KXAN) — NASCAR’s most popular driver is getting himself prepared for his next job.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivered the weekend forecast at the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, N.C. alongside his favorite weatherman, Larry Sprinkle.  Earnhardt Jr. says he grew up watching Sprinkle (what a great name for a meteorologist).

Earnhardt is retiring after the 2017 season and says he’s looking forward to life off the race track. And even though he did a good job on the green screen, he won’t be taking Sprinkle’s gig.

“With everything I’ve got going on in my life, my marriage, a little girl on the way, an opportunity to go into the booth next year with NBC, I’m really excited about that and I’m ready to start that new chapter,” Earnhardt says.

Earnhardt will join NBC Sports group’s NASCAR coverage in 2018.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s