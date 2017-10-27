VIDEO: 10-year-old boy leads police on 100 mph chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – A 10-year-old boy from the Cleveland area is accused of leading police on a 100 mph chase Thursday.

Police say this isn’t the first time the boy has taken the family car for a joyride.

According to police, the boy was reported missing around 9 a.m. Thursday, WEWS reported.

A short time later, a driver called police to report a child being chased in a car by someone who the caller assumed was the boy’s mother.

Police said the boy led police on a chase through two counties that reached speeds of 100 mph. At one point, the boy avoided troopers by cutting through a ditch.

He got stuck when he tried to re-enter the Ohio Turnpike.

After his arrest, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the boy tried to spit in the faces of several troopers and kicked a trooper in the chin.

A police report said the boy said he was bored and decided to go for a joyride.

The boy’s mom said he also took her car from the driveway around 10 days ago.