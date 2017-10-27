Vehicle hits Round Rock high school student

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — An 11th grade student was hit by a vehicle in south Round Rock, Texas, Friday morning.

The girl is a Round Rock High School student and was taken to the hospital, according to Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Her parents were nearby at the time.

A vehicle hit her around 8:33 a.m. at the intersection of Malaga Hills Drive and O’Connor Drive.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that people should expect delays but had no details on lane closures as of 8:53 a.m.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available. A KXAN crew is headed to the scene.