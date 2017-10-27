Two critically injured, burned in major crash near San Marcos

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people have been critically injured and burned in a major three-vehicle crash on Staples Road, just southeast of San Marcos.

One of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames in the 2800 block of Staples Road, near Old Bastrop Road. The two critically injured have been airlifted by medical helicopter to San Antonio, according to San Marcos Hays County EMS.

A third injured person has been taken to South Austin Medical Center.

Additional information on the crash was not immediately available.