PHOTOS: Indoor marijuana grow operation uncovered in Leander

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — An indoor marijuana grow operation was brought to an end by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

At around 7 a.m., the office’s organized crime unit executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Los Vista Drive in Leander, near the intersection of Bagdad Road and Crystal Falls Parkway.

The hydroponic marijuana operation was found inside the house, with a portable “grow tent” containing 11 small marijuana plants alongside nine mature, producing marijuana plants, deputies said.

Around 1 pound of dry marijuana was found in addition to the operation, along with grow lamps, electric ballasts, air filtration systems and other items needed to grow marijuana.

The sheriff’s office is working to obtain arrest warrants for a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman on charges of possession of marijuana.

Deputies say they have notified Child Protective Services concerning the woman’s daughter who lives in the house.