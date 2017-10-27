Old Settlers bridge at I-35 to close for 10 months

I-35 at Old Settlers Boulevard in Round Rock as crews set to demolish the bridge on Oct. 27, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Getting through Round Rock on Interstate 35 will be tricky this weekend as the Texas Department of Transportation starts a major overhaul of the intersection at Old Settlers Boulevard.

Starting Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m., the main lanes of Interstate 35 will close at Old Settlers Boulevard for bridge demolition until 10 a.m. Saturday, and close at the same time again Saturday night. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads.

The closure is part of a project that will replace the bridge over I-35 and build two new U-turn bridges.

Starting Friday, the Old Settlers Boulevard bridge will close to eastbound traffic. Westbound traffic will detour to the newly constructed U-turn bridge.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the bridge is expected to open back up in Summer 2018, weather permitting.

