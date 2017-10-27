No Refusal in effect for Halloween night in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As revelers get ready for Halloween parties this weekend, the Austin Police Department wants to remind everyone that a No Refusal DWI initiative will be in effect for Halloween night.

No Refusal will run on Tuesday, Oct. 31. from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During last year’s Halloween DWI initiative, which lasted all weekend, Austin police arrested 54 drivers for DWI. Seven of those drivers had a breath sample over .15, which is nearly twice the legal limit. Four of the suspects had two or more prior DWI convictions.

If you are out and about donning your best costume, here are other transportation options to get you back home safely:

Capital Metro

Capital Metro is providing extended Saturday service during Halloween weekend on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Check here for full schedule.

MetroRapid runs every 20 minutes after 8 p.m. all the way until 2:30 a.m.

Night Owl Routes 481, 483, 484, 485 and 486 will run every 20 to 30 minutes until 3 a.m. on Saturday night! These routes travel between neighborhoods around Austin and 6th and Congress.

E-Bus Routes 410, 411 and 412 will run every 10 to 20 minutes between student housing neighborhoods and downtown until 3 a.m. on Saturday night, Oct. 28.

Ride-Hailing Apps

Fasten, GetMe, Lyft, Uber and RideAustin all operate in Austin, but be aware that prices could increase depending on when you decide to use them.

Taxi

Austin Cab (512-478-2222), Lone Star Cab (512-836-4900) and Yellow Cab (512-452-9999), and Austin Taxi Co-Op (512-333-5555).