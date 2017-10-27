Mosquito sample in Georgetown tests positive for West Nile Virus

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Lab results received Thursday have confirmed a mosquito trap sample in Georgetown has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The trap sample, in the north side of downtown Georgetown, was collected Tuesday, according to the city of Georgetown.

The species of mosquito that tested positive for the virus was the Southern house mosquito, which has a flight range of about one mile.

The city says, because of colder temperatures and windy weather for the next few days, spraying an insecticide would not be effective. The city says mosquitoes will not be active with the cooler temperatures and would not come into contact with the spray.

On top of that, the use of a truck-mounted sprayer is not recommended when winds exceed 10 mph.

The city of Georgetown will continue to use larvicide tablets to treat standing water found on public property. Residents are being encouraged to drain any standing water to remove mosquito breeding areas from their yard.

The city has recommendations on what you can do:

  • Drain standing water in flower pots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained,
  • Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent, and
  • Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

Visit Williamson County & Cities Health District and Texas Department of State Heath Services West Nile website for more information.

Earlier this month, a mosquito pool in western Travis County, along Bee Cave Road, tested positive for West Nile. On Oct. 3, officials announced a single sample of mosquitoes in Cedar Park tested positive.

