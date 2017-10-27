More relief in sight for Austin Water customers with unexplained high bills

Austin city council member pushes to boost outrageous water bill refunds

By Published:
FILE - Austin Water meter (KXAN Photo/Ben Friberg)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Relief could be coming to more Austinites who receive unusually high water bills for no apparent reason.

City Council Member Ellen Troxclair will propose a resolution to refund 100 percent of unexplained overages in bills that are three times higher than property owners’ or leasees’ normal rates.

“We’ve seen an outpouring of complaints about unusually high water bills yet again this year,” Troxclair said.

Troxclair originally pushed for 70 percent refunds of overages in 2016. Now, she says 30 percent more than the average rate is still too much for taxpayers to be charged without any explanation.

Troxclair says in March, Austin Water also quit accepting requests for hearings from utility customers who didn’t qualify for an automatic adjustment to their high bills. In order to qualify, a customer’s must have at least a year of service history at the same address and must have gotten a bill at least three times as much as their average billing statement.

“So what about people whose bill is really unusual, two-and-a-half times anything that they’d seen in the past?” Troxclair asked. “I want to make sure that people have that recourse available to them, so I have been able to talk to the water department and the legal department and they’re reversing that decision. They’ll be reaching out to people who have been denied that ability and ask them if they would like to pursue an administrative hearing.”

Council members will vote on Troxclair’s resolution to increase overage refunds to 100 percent on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

At 5 on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell will explain Troxclair’s plan further.

