Man locked inside beer cooler stays, consumes several beverages

MARSHFIELD, Wi. (Nexstar/KXAN) — A Wisconsin man who accidentally got locked inside a beer cooler at a gas station stayed inside and helped himself to beer overnight.

The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reports the 38-year-old man told police he entered the cooler at the Kwik Trip to buy some beer but ended up getting locked inside around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Instead of alerting the employee, the man said he decided to stay in the cooler all night and drink beer.

It was only when another customer told employees about the man Wednesday morning that his “free” beer jig was up. According to the store’s manager, the man drank an 18-ounce bottle of beer and three cans of malt beverage. He also knocked over a stack of 30-can beer packs, which resulted in three cases breaking open.

The man left the store around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday without paying for any of the beer he consumed. The man was issued a citation for retail theft.