AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has died after being hit and killed by a vehicle on South Lamar Boulevard near Manchaca Road, Friday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS say they were called to the 3200 block of South Lamar, next to the Broken Spoke dance hall, at 9 p.m.

Medics were performing CPR on the man in his 50s before he was pronounced dead.

Drivers should avoid the area. Both directions of South Lamar are closed at the crash scene.