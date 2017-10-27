J.J. Watt will throw out first pitch in World Series game 3

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is trading the football field for the baseball diamond Friday night — he’ll throw out the first pitch of Game 3 of the World Series.

The Houston Astros announced Watt as their pick Thursday, in part to honor him for helping to raise more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Watt posted a Twitter video Thursday explaining where the money will go — $30.15 million will be divided between Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to rebuild homes,” Watt said in the video. “We’re going to restore childcare centers and afterschool programs. We’re going to provide food for those who need food and we’re going to provide professional medical services both physical and mental health for those affected by the hurricane.

He’s holding onto the other $7 million for now and plans to distribute it next year after assessing the current relief efforts.

Excited to share an update on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.#HoustonStrong

(Video cut off the end. Go Astros!) pic.twitter.com/PvDRVi0SGR — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2017

Watt started a fundraising campaign on YouCaring.com shortly after the storm hit, with an initial goal of raising $200,000. He increased the amount as more donations poured in and millions were raised. More than 200,000 people have donated so far.

“You have truly shown what is possible when everyone bands together for one common cause,” Watt said. “While we are going to do some truly incredible things with this $37 million to make it stretch as far as possible, it is only one small step in the massive recovery effort that lies ahead.”

Watt is currently sidelined after he broke his leg at the beginning of October in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are currently tied 1-1 in the World Series.