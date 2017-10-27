It fits! Austin woman reunited with her 50-year-old class ring lost in a pool

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A shiny, gold high school class ring found at the bottom of a city pool in Port Lavaca in the early 1980s is back where it belongs.

Elizabeth Cantu, who lives in Dallas, contacted KXAN Friday and said she was getting ready to hit the road to meet up with the owner, Linda Roby, who lives in Austin.

It’s a moment Cantu has dreamed about since she spotted the keepsake when she was 12 years old.

“I see something gold at the bottom of the pool, and I’m like what is that? said Cantu. “Is that a nickel? A dime? A penny?”

She took it home to show her mom, and has been holding onto it all these years.

The ring says “St. Andrews Parish High, Class of 1967” — a school in Charleston, South Carolina.

Tracking someone down in 1981 was not that easy, but in November of 2015, Cantu decided to see if social media could work its magic.

She posted the story and a picture of the class ring on Facebook, and called on friends and family to help her solve the more than 30-year-old mystery. She also started looking up members of the St. Andrews class of ’67.

Roby’s initials at the time, L.S.C, are engraved in cursive on the inside of the ring, which helped narrow down the search.

She connected with Roby over the phone, and then met up at Cantu’s sister house in Round Rock for the big class ring reunion. The two embraced in a long hug, and then Cantu reached in her purse, pulled out a small pink satin bag, and handed it to Roby.

“Oh my goodness that’s it,” said Roby. “And it still fits!”

Turns out she wasn’t even the one who lost it.

“I was the one that took the ring without asking and wore it to the swimming pool,” said Kathryn Salazar, Roby’s daughter. “We all do things we are not supposed to do when we are young, you know, you dig in your mom’s jewelry box and you want to wear her jewelry.”

It took Salazar a few years to fess up. You can imagine how happy she was when Cantu came calling.

Now, the ring is back where it belongs. It’s an ending that’s pure gold.