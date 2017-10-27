Friday Night Game Night: Week 9 Scores

For extended clips of the games KXAN covered, click here.

PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 16, Aldine Nimitz 13

Alief Hastings 31, Alief Taylor 28

Allen 49, McKinney 14

Alvin 27, Clear Falls 24

Arlington Lamar 20, Arlington Bowie 19

Arlington Martin 49, North Crowley 12

Austin Akins 35, Del Valle 25

Austin Bowie 52, Austin Anderson 14

Austin Westlake 56, Kyle Lehman 7

Belton 35, Killeen Shoemaker 12

Buda Hays 45, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 37

Cedar Hill 35, Grand Prairie 10

Cibolo Steele 50, SA East Central 14

Converse Judson 31, Schertz Clemens 14

Coppell 59, Richardson Berkner 20

Cypress Ranch 27, Cypress Lakes 0

Dallas Jesuit 59, Richardson Lake Highlands 35

Dallas Skyline 48, Richardson 30

Deer Park 16, La Porte 14

Denton Guyer 28, Wylie 24

Duncanville 24, De Soto 14

Edinburg 30, Edinburg North 14

EP El Dorado 53, EP Coronado 28

EP Franklin 48, EP Socorro 20

Euless Trinity 31, Lewisville Hebron 28

Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Austin 0

Galena Park North Shore 56, Channelview 7

Garland Naaman Forest 53, South Garland 6

Garland Sachse 42, Garland Rowlett 35

Houston Bellaire 14, Houston Westbury 12

Houston Clear Lake 14, Friendswood 10

Houston Jersey Village 24, Cypress Falls 22

Houston Lamar 63, Houston Sam Houston 6

Humble Atascocita 45, Baytown Sterling 7

Humble Summer Creek 34, Humble Kingwood 7

Irving 24, Irving MacArthur 20

Katy 62, Katy Tompkins 0

Katy Cinco Ranch 33, Katy Seven Lakes 13

Keller Fossil Ridge 34, Keller Central 14

Killeen Ellison 45, Killeen 20

Klein Collins 49, Houston Stratford 7

Klein Oak 23, Houston Memorial 15

La Joya 24, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 10

Lake Travis 44, Leander 0

Laredo Alexander 57, SA South San Antonio 17

Laredo United 45, Eagle Pass 14

League City Clear Springs 42, Clear Brook 7

Lewisville 49, Hurst Bell 37

Lewisville Flower Mound 17, Lewisville Marcus 10

Longview 28, Tyler 19

Los Fresnos 27, Harlingen 20

Lufkin 34, Conroe Oak Ridge 7

McAllen Rowe 48, McAllen 27

Mesquite Horn 66, North Mesquite 14

Midland 49, Amarillo Tascosa 42

Mission 24, La Joya Palmview 22

New Braunfels 60, SA Wagner 19

Odessa 28, Wolfforth Frenship 7

Pasadena South Houston 34, Pasadena Dobie 7

Pearland Dawson 28, Alief Elsik 0

Plano 17, McKinney Boyd 5

Plano East 45, Plano West 41

PSJA 30, PSJA Memorial 17

Richardson Pearce 45, Dallas White 10

Richmond George Ranch 28, Pearland 21

Rockwall 49, Tyler Lee 28

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 49, Pflugerville 17

Round Rock Westwood 45, Round Rock 41

SA Johnson 21, SA Reagan 14

SA Madison 48, SA Lee 6

SA Northside O’Connor 63, SA Northside Jay 12

SA Northside Warren 56, SA Northside Clark 49, 2OT

SA Southwest 35, Laredo Johnson 8

San Angelo Central 31, Odessa Permian 20

San Marcos 39, Manor 36

Smithson Valley 14, New Braunfels Canyon 9

South Grand Prairie 49, Irving Nimitz 14

Spring 21, Spring Dekaney 14

The Woodlands 42, Conroe 0

Weslaco 28, Harlingen South 25

Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Rivera 7

CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 49, Waco University 3

Aledo 59, FW Brewer 7

Amarillo 12, Canyon Randall 7

Angleton 30, Victoria West 7

Austin High 42, Austin LBJ 34

Austin Reagan 14, Austin William Travis 0

Azle 24, FW Eaton 17

Barbers Hill 49, New Caney 21

Brenham 40, Willis 8

Brownsville Memorial 70, Brownsville Porter 0

Bryan Rudder 35, Bryan 28

Burleson 35, Cleburne 7

Burleson Centennial 51, Granbury 20

Castroville Medina Valley 14, Lockhart 7

CC Calallen 21, Alice 0

CC Moody 32, CC King 13

CC Ray 37, CC Miller 20

Cedar Park 21, Pflugerville Connally 14

College Station 52, Waco 14

Colleyville Heritage 51, Grapevine 28

Crosby 38, Splendora 20

Crowley 20, Arlington Seguin 19

Dallas Conrad 18, Dallas Jefferson 14

Dallas Highland Park 35, Forney 13

Dallas Samuell 35, Dallas Kimball 14

Dallas South Oak Cliff 24, Dallas Spruce 13

Dallas Wilson 30, Dallas Adams 19

Denison 56, Denton Braswell 0

Donna 21, Donna North 10

Dripping Springs 34, SA Alamo Heights 14

Dumas 49, Canyon 21

Eagle Pass Winn 21, SA Harlandale 6

El Paso 40, EP Irvin 14

Elgin 42, Georgetown East View 19

Ennis 41, Jacksonville 7

EP Andress 51, EP Burges 7

EP Bowie 21, EP Austin 19

EP Chapin 56, EP Jefferson 13

EP Del Valle 36, EP Bel Air 24

EP Parkland 36, Canutillo 20

EP Ysleta 32, EP Riverside 21

Everman 41, Joshua 14

Floresville 35, Uvalde 21

Fort Bend Marshall 53, Fort Bend Elkins 6

Frisco Lone Star 56, Frisco Centennial 0

Frisco Reedy 42, Frisco 14

Frisco Wakeland 27, Frisco Independence 17

FW Western Hills 37, FW North Side 14

Galveston Ball 48, Galena Park 7

Georgetown 70, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10

Gregory-Portland 50, CC Tuloso-Midway 32

Hutto 45, Leander Rouse 7

Kerrville Tivy 20, Boerne-Champion 13

Lake Dallas 48, Carrollton Creekview 14

Lancaster 42, Red Oak 21

Laredo Martin 27, Laredo Cigarroa 20

Laredo Nixon 49, Mission Sharyland 14

Lewisville The Colony 14, Prosper 7

Lindale 28, Corsicana 18

Little Elm 43, Carrollton Turner 8

Lubbock Coronado 51, Lubbock Cooper 22

Lubbock Monterey 62, San Angelo Lake View 21

Lucas Lovejoy 43, North Forney 41

Lumberton 33, Beaumont Ozen 0

Magnolia West 43, Waller 14

Mansfield Lake Ridge 28, Mansfield Legacy 17

Mansfield Summit 55, Midlothian 35

Manvel 21, Texas City 0

Marble Falls 35, Seguin 21

Marshall 58, Hallsville 14

Mercedes 34, Brownsville Lopez 7

Mesquite Poteet 36, Royse City 14

Mission Memorial 26, Rio Grande City 24

New Caney Porter 28, Humble 13

Plainview 38, Amarillo Caprock 35

Richmond Foster 70, Victoria East 7

SA Burbank 24, SA Brackenridge 21

SA Houston 41, SA Kennedy 0

SA Memorial 28, SA Lanier 21

SA Southside 51, SA McCollum 0

Saginaw Boswell 55, Saginaw 24

Santa Fe 34, Fort Bend Willowridge 16

Seagoville 49, North Dallas 0

Sharyland Pioneer 22, Pharr Valley View 7

Sulphur Springs 31, Mount Pleasant 14

Texarkana Texas 40, Greenville 20

Tomball 17, Huntsville 3

Tomball Memorial 48, Magnolia 39

Vidor 58, Livingston 14

Waxahachie 43, Mansfield Timberview 42

West Mesquite 42, Wylie East 6

Whitehouse 14, Nacogdoches 11

CLASS 4A
Abilene Wylie 27, Snyder 7

Alvarado 54, Dallas Pinkston 0

Andrews 65, Clint Mountain View 21

Aransas Pass 21, Ingleside 20

Argyle 42, Sanger 14

Atlanta 34, Gladewater 16

Aubrey 40, Caddo Mills 20

Austin Eastside Memorial 21, SA Brooks 6

Bellville 63, Cleveland Tarkington 0

Bonham 42, Nevada Community 20

Bridgeport 37, Vernon 36

Brownsboro 42, Terrell 20

Brownwood 28, Alvin Shadow Creek 21

Canton 56, Dallas Roosevelt 0

Carrizo Springs 29, Lytle 22

Carthage 41, Bullard 7

China Spring 43, Gatesville 16

Clint 39, EP Cathedral 14

Columbus 14, La Grange 13

Crandall 49, Athens 21

Cuero 60, Sinton 0

Decatur 65, Gainesville 51

Denver City 30, Dalhart 7

Devine 13, Poteet 6

Fabens 40, San Elizario 7

Fairfield 28, Waco Connally 14

Ferris 22, Dallas Lincoln 20

Fischer Canyon Lake 53, Fredericksburg 35

Freeport Brazosport 28, Bay City 22

Giddings 38, Gonzales 20

Gilmer 44, Longview Spring Hill 42

Glen Rose 69, Godley 35

Graham 47, Krum 7

Henderson 27, Center 14

Houston Yates 52, Houston Scarborough 0

Huffman Hargrave 27, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 20

Jasper 47, Tatum 7

Kaufman 33, Mabank 21

Kennedale 62, Mineral Wells 21

La Feria 46, Hidalgo 0

Levelland 52, Borger 34

Liberty 52, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 38

Liberty Hill 59, Burnet 14

Llano 30, Hondo 24

Lorena 56, Robinson 14

Lubbock Estacado 21, Pampa 10

Melissa 35, Celina 14

Midland Greenwood 56, Pecos 42

Midlothian Heritage 33, Dallas Carter 12

Monahans 49, Lamesa 20

Navasota 24, Cleveland 0

Needville 39, West Columbia 26

Orange Grove 42, CC West Oso 28

Orangefield 38, Hamshire-Fannett 32

Palestine 62, Tyler Chapel Hill 47

Paris 41, Quinlan Ford 20

Pearsall 21, Crystal City 18

Perryton 33, Brownfield 20

Pleasanton 18, La Vernia 17

Port Isabel 54, Progreso 30

Princeton 34, Paris North Lamar 7

Rio Hondo 45, Raymondville 24, OT

Rockport-Fulton 23, Beeville Jones 20

Rusk 54, Huntington 6

Salado 28, Mexia 7

Sealy 43, Stafford 7

Seminole 28, Sweetwater 27, OT

Silsbee 40, Bridge City 15

Smithville 43, Caldwell 27

Somerset 56, Robstown 6

Stephenville 71, Big Spring 0

Sweeny 61, Wharton 0

Taylor 42, Boerne 21

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 38, Anna 24

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 28, Pittsburg 10

Waco La Vega 62, Lampasas 7

Waxahachie Life 49, Hillsboro 33

WF Hirschi 43, Burkburnett 17

Wills Point 51, Emory Rains 8

Wimberley 49, Geronimo Navarro 35

CLASS 3A
Arp 35, Troup 33

Ballinger 35, San Angelo Texas Leadership 6

Bishop 17, Falfurrias 7

Blanco 21, Johnson City 14

Boling 26, Schulenburg 14

Breckenridge 49, Boyd 14

Brock 71, Bowie 6

Cameron Yoe 41, Little River Academy 0

Canadian 56, Spearman 8

CC London 51, Banquete 40

Childress 58, Dimmitt 0

Cisco 51, Bangs 0

Coldspring-Oakhurst 18, Buna 14

Colorado City 46, Coahoma 2

Comanche 42, Clyde 12

Commerce 21, Winnsboro 8

Corsicana Mildred 35, Blooming Grove 14

Cotulla 38, Taft 6

Crane 54, Tornillo 16

Crockett 51, Frankston 0

Daingerfield 57, Queen City 0

East Chambers 28, La Marque 7

Eastland 45, Coleman 0

Edgewood 55, Como-Pickton 35

Edna 49, Vanderbilt Industrial 13

Elysian Fields 49, Beckville 28

Eustace 63, Palestine Westwood 7

Florence 22, Comfort 21

Franklin 50, Jarrell 0

Garrison 55, Hemphill 12

Goliad 40, George West 13

Gunter 43, Paris Chisum 0

Hallettsville 52, Altair Rice 16

Hearne 27, Marlin 20

Hebbronville 37, Skidmore-Tynan 21

Hempstead 28, Anahuac 22

Hitchcock 60, Hardin 0

Holliday 34, Henrietta 10

Hooks 14, Omaha Pewitt 13

Hughes Springs 48, New Boston 30

Idalou 39, Lubbock Roosevelt 0

Jacksboro 31, Millsap 12

Jefferson 63, Gladewater Sabine 3

Kermit 71, San Angelo Grape Creek 20

Lago Vista 25, Universal City Randolph 18

Leonard 31, Cooper 30

Lexington 54, Rogers 7

Lone Oak 47, Winona 35

Lyford 67, Santa Rosa 26

Malakoff 40, West 27

Marion 45, Luling 18

Mathis 21, Jourdanton 7

Maypearl 19, Grandview 14

Merkel 43, Brady 7

Mineola 60, Grand Saline 13

Mount Vernon 42, Quitman 0

Muleshoe 55, Friona 48

Natalia 10, Stockdale 7

New Diana 70, Ore City 34

New London West Rusk 21, Waskom 0

Newton 52, Corrigan-Camden 0

Odem 59, Monte Alto 7

Paradise 28, Ponder 20

Pattonville Prairiland 36, Whitewright 18

Poth 35, Karnes City 2

Pottsboro 27, Pilot Point 21

Rockdale 49, McGregor 29

SA Cole 41, Ingram Moore 0

San Diego 43, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0

Shallowater 63, Amarillo River Road 7

Slaton 28, Littlefield 16

Sonora 42, Big Lake Reagan County 14

Teague 22, Groesbeck 20

Tolar 30, Dublin 28

Trinity 34, Warren 12

Tulia 62, Amarillo Highland Park 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 62, Early 0

Van Alstyne 63, Callisburg 10

Wall 40, Midland Christian 21

White Oak 63, Redwater 42

Whitesboro 36, Howe 14

Whitney 18, Elkhart 10

Woodville 48, Kountze 36

Yoakum 49, Van Vleck 12

CLASS 2A
Abernathy 55, Floydada 21

Albany 55, Cross Plains 0

Alvord 50, Olney 6

Anson 62, Forsan 41

Archer City 25, Quanah 21

Axtell 24, Itasca 6

Baird 32, Miles 25

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 60, Eden 59

Big Sandy 56, Gladewater Union Grove 26

Blue Ridge 34, Trenton 7

Bogata Rivercrest 43, Honey Grove 2

Bosqueville 47, Italy 34

Bremond 56, Meridian 0

Bruni 28, Agua Dulce 7

Burton 36, Milano 31

Center Point 54, Leakey 36

Christoval 49, Anthony 18

Clarendon 42, Ralls 6

Crawford 20, Goldthwaite 7

De Leon 70, Valley Mills 0

Deweyville 55, Saratoga West Hardin 18

Electra 32, Petrolia 14

Falls City 50, Louise 0

Farwell 54, Springlake-Earth 6

Flatonia 28, Pettus 27

Frost 35, Dawson 12

Fruitvale 44, Campbell 41

Granger 35, Bartlett 6

Gruver 42, Claude 7

Hamlin 32, Tahoka 27

Hawkins 26, Malakoff Cross Roads 2

Hawley 28, Post 0

Hico 34, San Saba 7

Holland 38, Thorndale 27

Hubbard 42, Chilton 20

Hull-Daisetta 54, Sabine Pass 0

Iola 57, Burkeville 0

Iraan 60, Van Horn 0

Joaquin 26, Price Carlisle 23

Junction 34, Sabinal 27

Kerens 56, Cayuga 8

La Villa 59, Freer 40

Linden-Kildare 34, Simms Bowie 16

Lovelady 34, Centerville 14

Mart 53, Riesel 0

Mason 66, Brackett 0

Memphis 41, Crosbyton 28

Menard 42, Mertzon Irion County 14

Moody 54, Normangee 42

Muenster 76, Ranger 6

Munday 47, Haskell 7

New Deal 41, Hale Center 10

Ozona 34, Eldorado 6

Panhandle 56, Boys Ranch 7

Refugio 78, Kenedy 0

Roby 38, Plains 32, 2OT

Rocksprings 20, D’Hanis 7

Runge 20, Charlotte 14

San Augustine 51, Alto 35

Santa Maria 20, Ben Bolt 14

Santo 35, Era 6

Seagraves 42, Roscoe 13

Shamrock 49, Booker 32

Shelbyville 41, Cushing 6

Stinnett West Texas 41, Sunray 21

Stratford 60, Sanford-Fritch 30

Sudan 28, Smyer 0

Sundown 40, Olton 7

Tenaha 49, Grapeland 0

Thrall 35, Rosebud-Lott 21

Timpson 52, Overton 16

Weimar 42, Ganado 13

Wellington 63, Lockney 7

Wheeler 14, Vega 8

Windthorst 59, Chico 20

Wolfe City 54, Quinlan Boles 0

Woodsboro 56, Benavides 0

CLASS 1A
Abbott 78, Penelope 28

Ackerly Sands 54, Wellman-Union 25

Amherst 60, Whitharral 32

Anton 62, Whiteface 0

Aspermont 59, Morton 16

Avalon 60, Kopperl 12

Balmorhea 68, Sanderson 6

Blackwell 58, Loraine 18

Borden County 58, Ira 0

Bryson 55, Saint Jo 6

Buckholts 62, Prairie Lea 16

Calvert 61, Oglesby 14

Coolidge 38, Aquilla 28

Covington 69, Bynum 23

Crowell 45, Chillicothe 0

Garden City 59, Westbrook 14

Gilmer Union Hill 56, Apple Springs 6

Groom 64, Hedley 18

Happy 70, White Deer 26

Hermleigh 50, O’Donnell 20

High Island 65, Chester 0

Imperial Buena Vista 84, Marfa 44

Iredell 72, Walnut Springs 26

Jonesboro 78, Blanket 34

Knox City 52, Rotan 6

Kress 48, Lazbuddie 8

Ladonia Fannindel 54, Savoy 36

Lingleville 60, Gordon 24

Lorenzo 40, New Home 36

Lueders-Avoca 68, Haskell Paint Creek 34

Matador Motley County 66, Petersburg 20

May 64, Gorman 16

Medina 47, Lometa 38

Milford 48, Trinidad 0

Moran 52, Woodson 6

Morgan 72, Cranfills Gap 26

Mullin 72, Gustine 8

Rankin 53, Fort Davis 8

Richland Springs 54, Rochelle 0

Ropesville Ropes 60, Meadow 33

Roscoe Highland 50, Trent 0

Spur 52, Paducah 50

Sterling City 90, Robert Lee 40

Strawn 52, Rising Star 0

Valera Panther Creek 64, Brookesmith 16

Veribest 70, Santa Anna 12

Water Valley 58, Paint Rock 8

Wilson 36, Southland 18

Zephyr 80, Evant 32

PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Oakridge 56, TACA Storm 13

Austin Hill Country 74, Concordia 29

Austin Hyde Park 26, SA Christian 3

Austin St. Michael 19, SA Cornerstone 7

Beaumont Legacy Christian 41, Houston Northland Christian 25

Boerne Geneva 51, San Marcos Baptist Academy 8

Brownsville St. Joseph 45, SA Central Catholic 21

Bryan Allen Academy 47, Conroe Covenant 14

Bulverde Bracken 86, Spring Branch Living Rock 0

CC John Paul 55, Houston Lutheran South 37

Cedar Hill Trinity 75, Tyler Gorman 33

Dallas Bishop Lynch 7, Argyle Liberty Christian 0

Dallas Christian 56, Bullard Brook Hill 7

Dallas Episcopal 48, Casady, Okla. 27

Dallas Greenhill 36, Irving Cistercian 28

Dallas Lakehill 52, Red Oak Ovilla 22

Dallas Lutheran 73, Rockwall Heritage 24

FW Country Day 34, John Cooper 7

FW Temple Christian 50, Kennedale Fellowship 6

FW Trinity Valley 32, Austin St. Andrew’s 7

Greenville Christian 74, Longview Trinity 36

Houston Kinkaid 28, Houston Christian 6

Houston Second Baptist 31, Victoria St. Joseph 0

Houston St. Pius X 53, Tomball Concordia 42

Houston St. Thomas 41, Beaumont Kelly 22

Katy Pope John 41, Austin St. Dominic 0

Lake Jackson Brazosport 70, Baytown Christian 30

Lubbock Christian 44, FW Lake Country 28

Plainview Christian 72, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 26

Plano Prestonwood 22, Dallas Bishop Dunne 6

Seguin Lifegate 74, Cedar Park Summit 20

Temple Holy Trinity 66, Granbury North Central 56

Tyler Grace Community 49, Carrollton Prince of Peace 21

Waco Parkview Christian 74, Lockhart Lighthouse Christian 26

Waco Reicher 41, Bryan Brazos Christian 20

Waco Vanguard 58, Round Rock Christian 6

Watauga Harvest 46, Denton Calvary 0

OTHER
All Saints Episcopal 56, WF Christian 40

Azle Christian School 54, Decatur Victory Christian 6

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 63, Alba-Golden 0

EP Pebble Hills 71, EP Eastwood 34

FW Haltom 37, Weatherford 29

Magnolia Legacy 34, League City Bay Area 7

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 80, Granbury Cornerstone 59

New Braunfels Baptist 34, SA Sunnybrook 13

San Marcos Hill Country Christian 42, New Braunfels Christian 32

Tribe Consolidated 52, Austin NYOS 28

Weatherford Christian 76, Irving Faustina Academy 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Aspermont vs. Rule, ccd.

