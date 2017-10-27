Ehlinger and Shackelford out for Baylor game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will be without quarterback Sam Ehlinger and center Zach Shackelford for Saturday’s Baylor game.

Both players have been in concussion protocol since the Oklahoma State game and the university announced on Friday that neither has been cleared to play.

Sophomore Shane Buechele will make his third start at quarterback this season and first since leading Texas to a 17-7 win at Iowa State. Shackelford started five of the six games this season, missing the Kansas State game with an ankle injury. Sophomore Terrell Cuney will make his 4th consecutive start and second at center.