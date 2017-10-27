Ehlinger and Shackelford out for Baylor game

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 14: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns passes the ball under pressure from Kenneth Mann #55 of the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl on October 14, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will be without quarterback Sam Ehlinger and center Zach Shackelford for Saturday’s Baylor game.

Both players have been in concussion protocol since the Oklahoma State game and the university announced on Friday that neither has been cleared to play.

Sophomore Shane Buechele will make his third start at quarterback this season and first since leading Texas to a 17-7 win at Iowa State. Shackelford started five of the six games this season, missing the Kansas State game with an ankle injury. Sophomore Terrell Cuney will make his 4th consecutive start and second at center.

 

